David & Broussard say “I Do”

Bailey Louise David of Maurice, LA and Hunter Lance Broussard of Abbeville, LA, were united in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Father Louis Richard officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernie W. David II of Maurice, LA. She is the granddaughter of JC and Anita Meaux of Maurice, LA and Sue Richard and the late Tommy Richard of Intracoastal City, LA.

She is a 2016 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, LA and graduated from Aveda Institute for Cosmetology. She is currently employed by Aveda Institute as a Cosmetology Educator.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lance Broussard of Abbeville, LA and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Brady Broussard, Sr. of Abbeville, LA, Thomas Duhon of Maurice, LA and the late Ardine Duhon of Maurice, LA.

He is a 2010 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, LA. He is currently employed with Slemco.

Escorted by her father, Bernie, the bride wore a slim line sheath gown with a v-neckline. The gown was accented with whispers of delicate lace, satin and English net detailed with ivory lace that featured an illusion back enclosed by covered buttons that cascaded throughout a chapel length train. She completed her look with a delicate fingertip veil.

She carried an elegant hand tied bouquet of fresh seeded eucalyptus wrapped loosely around white annemonies with burgundy and white garden roses. Entwined in her bouquet was her maternal grandmothers rosary.

Serving as Maid of Honor was Shelby Matte, friend of the bride and Regan Goodyear, sister of the bride served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids included Tara Motty, Godmother of the bride, Madison Motty, cousin of the bride, Sarah David, cousin of the bride, Morgan Broussard, friend of the bride and Ashton Duhon, Godchild of the groom. They wore elegant one shoulder neckline gowns with a figure flattering crisscross waist band and a full A-line skirt in a pewter grey color. They carried a smaller version of the brides bouquet.

Nicholas Broussard, friend of the groom attended as Best Man. Groomsmen included Taylor Broussard, brother of the groom, Brennan Motty, cousin of the bride, DJ Faulk, friend of the groom, Drey Vincent, friend of the groom, Nicholas Couvillion, friend of the groom and Lance Duhon, Godfather of the groom. Ushers for the ceremony included Andy Richard, uncle of the bride and Brennan Motty, cousin of the bride.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Tommy Guidry, Organist and Jared Gray, Trumpet.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents took place at RiverFront in Abbeville, LA on January 9.

Following the ceremony, a formal reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville, LA. The bride’s cake was a 3 tier wedding cake with light butter cream icing. Each tier featured a different filling and was accented with fresh flowers and a gold B initial. The grooms cake was a 2 tier German chocolate cake dressed with cascading chocolate covered strawberries.

The couple will reside in Kaplan, LA, after a wedding trip to Exuma, Bahamas.