Christian Service Center in Abbeville still serving food

There is good news coming out of the Christian Service Center in Abbeville.

The Christian Service Center at 701 Chevis Street, is serving bagged meals and providing food from its pantry.

Next week, the Christian Service Center will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The pantry will be open again Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Christian Service Center served bagged meals with sandwiches on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even with all of the recent parish layoffs this week, the amount served has remained about the same.

“We have not seen an increase in the number of people who have come for meals or visited the pantry this week,” said Christian Service Center Director Marcelo Davis.

Marcelo Davis said what has helped the Christian Service Center keep up with the bagged meals demand is having the Vermilion Parish School Board serve meals to children each day.

Davis said because of the Corvid 19 virus, changes had to be made on how residents get their food from the pantry.

Workers at the Christian Service Center make “to-go” boxes filled with the same items, and residents can pick up these boxes outside of the Christian Service Center.

They can do this once a month, said Davis.

Thus far, Davis said Super One, Walmart and Second Harvest Food Bank are supplying enough food to the Christian Service Center.