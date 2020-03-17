Vermilion Parish School Board to offer 'grab-and-go' meals to all students of Vermilion Parish

Beginning Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish School Board will be offering grab-and-go meals from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on weekdays.

Each child will receive a lunch meal and a breakfast meal for the next morning.

There is no registration required. No identification is needed.

There is no cost to receive the meals. Any child age 18 and under may come to get the meals. This does include students, siblings, friends, family members, toddlers, and those who attend private or parochial schools.

The child must be present to receive the meal, no exceptions.

Meals will be provided with drive-thru service. Walk-up service should only be used if the child/children have no other way to get to the school sites. The meals will be brought to the cars and/or students, please remain in the car.

The sites open for service meal service are:

•Cecil Picard Elementary,

• Dozier Elementary,

• Eaton Park Elementary, Gueydan High,

• J. H. Williams Middle

• Rene Rost Middle School.

All VPSB students with special diet prescriptions on file, please call the Meal Service Hotline at 898-5702.

“Schools do more than educate our children; they also provide them with healthy, nutritious meals,” said Acting Louisiana Superintendent Beth Scioneaux. “Despite classrooms being closed to students, schools have stepped up to ensure no child in their community goes hungry during this uncertain time.”

All public schools in Louisiana will be closed to students from March 16 until the end of April, according to an emergency proclamation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. While it is not required, school systems and schools may serve a maximum of two free meals per day to children age 18 and younger, regardless of where the child is enrolled in school, during the closure period. They may offer breakfast, lunch, a snack or dinner at all school sites or at select sites.