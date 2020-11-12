Erath High going virtual due to COVID-19

Because of seven positive COVID-19 tests, Erath High School has to go virtual.

On Wednesday, Erath High School learned there were seven positive COVID-19 cases on the campus.

EHS Principal Marc Turner did not release information on who were the seven who tested positive, but the Abbeville Meridional has learned it was a combo of students and teachers.

On Wednesday, 95 students and teachers were quarantined for 14 days due to contact tracing.

On Thursday, students learned they will no longer attend school on campus and will be attending virtual school for the next six days. Public school will be off the week of Nov. 23-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

The EHS students are expected to return to campus on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Tommy Byler wanted to explain that there is not a COVID outbreak on the campus. Those who contracted COVID-19 were away from the campus.

“We are trying to err on the side of caution,” said Byler.

On Thursday, Turner sent out an e-mail to students, parents and staff members explaining the COVID-19 situation.

He explained that starting on Friday, Nov. 13, the students will begin having virtual classes using Google Classroom.

Teachers, administration and faculty will still be reporting to the school, starting on Friday.

They will be there to address the academic needs of the students.

Turner also explained that the football team was exposed, and the entire team is now on a 14-day quarantine. As a result, the remaining two games of the season are canceled.

In his e-mail, Turner wrote, “We must work together to ensure the safety of our community. To preserve the traditional school setting that we desire, and the students need to be successful, we need to be aware of our actions’ consequences. Please consider enforcing social distancing protocol, so school and the future activities can proceed as planned.”