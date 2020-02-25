‘Comic-con’ theme of today’s parade in Kaplan; Starts at 2 p.m.

KAPLAN — Comic-Con will be in Kaplan today.

Comic-Con is the theme of today’s Krewe Chic-a-la-Pie parade, which rolls at 2 p.m.

Linda Vincent, the Krewe President, said, expect to see comic characters such as Batman, Superman, Scooby-Doo and other comic book characters.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 14 and Cushing Boulevard. It will go north up Cushing Boulevard, then travel in the back of Kaplan Middle School and come out on Cushing Boulevard again and head south.

No glass containers and pets are allowed at the parade.

Vincent spent Monday morning lining up the floats. She said there are at least 40 floats, trucks and trailers rolling in the parade.

“That is about average,” she said.

The Krewe takes pride in it’s family-friendly traditional Mardi Gras festivities. This year the Krewe is celebrating its 66 years of existence. The organization was started by a group of women over a cup of coffee. It was started to symbolize charity and to bring back old-time Mardi Gras to Kaplan.

The 2020 Royalty Court includes Queen Jambalaya 66 Keisa Arceneaux and King Kyle Harrington. The rest of the court consist of First Maid Deborah Mire and First Duke Michael Trahan; Second Maid Karen Bourque and Second Duke A.J. Bourque; Flower Girl Rhonda Gallet; Paige John Gallet; Captain Mary Mouton and Co-Captain Dr. Tom Price and Jesters Tawana Vaughn and Tamika Bertrand.

The King and Queen float will stop in front of the former Kaplan Herald Newspaper building and toast with Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel.