Abbeville Police arrest 16-year-old for Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder after early morning shooting

On July 24, 2020, at approximately 5:15 a.m.,b officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a shooting call at a local apartment complex.

Upon the their arrival, officers located a male victim who had been shot.The victim was transported to an area hospital where is being treated for serious injuries.Officers immediately began conducting an investigation into this shooting, including following up on several leads. Officers were able to secure an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old juvenile subject, charging him with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Weapons and Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile.

The juvenile subject was booked and transported to a juvenile holding facility.This is an ongoing investigation, with more arrests are expected. Due to the active and ongoing nature of this investigation, no details of the incident are being released at this time.

Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact usif you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contac tour “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.