October 14, 1925 ~ November 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Rita Moore Toups, 95, who died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Rita is survived by her two sons, John F. Toups, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, and Michael R. Toups and his wife, Stacy; three daughters, Rita Gayle Hebert and her husband, Roy, Janet T. Benoit and her husband, Marty, and Lynn T. Trahan and her husband, Patrick; fifteen grandchildren, Amy Simon, Kristen Andrepont, Julie Bengston, Shaina Toups, Rob Boudreaux, Shaye Toups. Jeanette Chauvin, Joanie Benoit, Jennifer Moody, Mary Margaret Trahan, Joshua Holbert, Gregory Trahan, Brandon Toups, Michael Trahan, and Claire Trahan; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Floyd Toups, Sr.; parents, Joseph Moore and the former Anna LeBlanc; son, John Carl Toups; sister, Elita Miller, and brothers, Richard Moore, Elie Moore and Gilbert Moore; and grandson, Shawn C. Holmes.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of services.

For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Rita Moore Toups’ memory to Mt. Carmel School of Abbeville, Invest Scholarship Fund, 405 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.