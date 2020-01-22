Students take part in Vermilion Parish Government Day

The Vermilion Parish Government Day is currently being held on January 21-22, 2020 in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse in Abbeville.

High school students from across the parish are running for offices like Defense Attorney and Sheriff. A “crime” will be arranged and committed by Louisiana Boy and Girl Staters and a mock trial will be held once those who win the ‘election’ are sworn in. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Scott Desormeaux, Commander 2nd Battalion 156th Infantry Regiment.

North Vermilion High students Gracie Wood and Abigail Lopez participated in Parish Government Day at the Court House on January 21. Wood ran for school board office and Lopez ran for Sheriff.

Both students are unsure of if they will run in the future for office but say that it is a fun experience so far. “I think that Government Day is an opportunity for us to not only take government responsibilities seriously, but to set a path and baseline for those who do once we graduate,” Lopez said. “I agree, it’s pretty fun right now, but it isn’t a real trial, so I’m sure this job is a tough one in the real world,” Wood stated.

Both are unsure of their future in politics, but are grateful for programs like Government Day and are happy that it is still functioning.

Sessions began early Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. and will begin again on Wednesday at those same times.

This program, sponsored by the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Vermilion Parish School Board and the Vermilion Parish Police Jury, is the only one still functioning in Louisiana.