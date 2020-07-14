ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Mabel Granger Bertrand, 91, was held at 1:00PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Bertrand died at 1:30PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a champion of education for girls, especially her daughters Brenda, a teacher, Bertha, a registered nurse, and Mary, a respiratory therapist. She was also known for her enjoyment to work in her yard; cooking; and working with the elderly.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda B. Thibodeaux and her husband Michael, Bertha B. Mire and her husband Robert, and Mary Bertrand; a brother, Willis Granger; a sister, Euna G. Hebert; her grandchildren, Dedra Thibodeaux Buddeche, Jenny Mire, Kelly Mire, Ellen Thibodeaux, Scott Mire, and Seth Thibodeaux; her great grandchildren, Emily Rung, Ali Buddeche, Eric Buddeche, and Theo Mire; a sister in law, Ruby Vice Granger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Adolph Bertrand; her parents, Alpheuse and Evela Vice Granger; eight brothers, Roy Granger, Curley Granger Vorice Granger, Clodis Granger, Ferdinand Granger, Fernest Granger, Willie Granger, and J.C. Granger; and a sister, Enez G. Simon.

Serving as pallbearers were members of her family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the administration and staff of Magnolia Estates Nursing Home of Lafayette, Eastridge Nursing Home of Abbeville, and Audubon Hospice for the compassion and care they gave Mrs. Mabel.

