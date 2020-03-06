Broussard completes indoor season with 2nd place finish in Southland Conference meet

Northwestern State pole vaulter Annmarie Broussard, who is a sophomore, finished her sophomore indoor track and field season with an impressive second-place finish in the Southland Conference Indoor Meet.

Broussard, an Abbeville High graduate, took home second place with a vault of 13.25 feet high. First place went to Bizzell Kaylee of Stephen F. Austin. Her winning jump was 13-4 or two inches more than Broussard.

After Kaylee cleared 13-4 to take the lead, Broussard wanted to be pushed and skipped on the height of 13-4 and raised the bar to 13-8.

She attempted the height three times but did not clear the height.

The Southland Conference Meet meant the end of the indoor season for Broussard and the rest of the Northwestern State athletes.

Broussard had a successful indoor season her sophomore season.

She won her first collegiate meet by winning the Ted Nelson Invitational Indoor meet with a jump of 13-1.

She also had a personal best vault of 13-9.5 at the Houston G-5 Invitational. That vault was good enough for fourth place. It also tied Northwestern’s school record.

The following weekend in the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas, she vaulted 13-8.5 and finished in sixth place. The winning vault was 14-5 by an Arkansas pole vaulter.

Sixth place was her worst finish in the indoor season; however, it was also her second-best vault of her career with a height of 13-8.

The outdoor season begins in two weeks.