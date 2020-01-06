Interviews begin Monday for Abbeville High's new head football coach

The interview process is underway for the new head football coach for Abbeville High School.

The interviews began Monday and will conclude on Tuesday.

Seven people are applying for the position.

Abbeville Principal Dr. Janet Guerrino and assistant principal Phillip Freeman, along with other Abbeville High teaching staff, began interviews for the head football coaching job on Monday.

The committee is expected to interview four on Monday and three Tuesday.

A new head coach is expected to be named later this month.

The names of the candidates range from two from Vermilion Parish, one from Church Point and at least two who are coaching in Lafayette Parish.

The new head coach will be replacing Kevin Kern, who had been the head coach for three years. At the end of this season, Dr. Guerrino told Kern that she wanted the football program to go in a different direction.

Kern has since been transferred to J.H. Williams Middle School.