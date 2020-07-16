Letter to the Editor from the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce

Dear Editor:

The Vermilion Chamber of Commerce continues to support and advocate for the health and well-being of our community and members. Like many of you, we’re closely monitoring the quickly developing effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Recently the escalation in the number of positive cases has been alarming for all. As a community, we need to utilize our best efforts to help stop the spread and protect ourselves and our neighbors. Our 100th year slogan states #ThinkVermilion and now more than ever this stands true.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued the following guidelines for businesses:

• Conduct daily health checks

• Conduct a hazard assessment of the workplace

• Encourage employees to wear cloth face coverings in the workplace

• Implement policies and practices for social distancing in the workplace • Improve the building ventilation system

We are all in this together and will emerge a stronger community with each other’s support. We realize that national and state decisions have and will continue to impact our businesses and the residents in our community.

We support the decisions of our government leaders in taking steps to limit the spread of the disease, getting Vermilion, your business and your everyday lives back to normal.

The Vermilion Chamber is here to assist our business community and is available to you by phone or email. We strongly urge our businesses to follow the guidelines set forth by our government leaders and the CDC. Let us all do our part to help stop the spread and protect Vermilion.

On behalf of the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:

Megan Landry-Lalande

President