Baby Announcements for April 19

Briella Renee Berard

A daughter, Briella Renee Berard, was born on March 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Brittany Richard and Brennon Berard of Erath.

Asrielle Marie Johnson

A daughter, Asrielle Marie Johnson, was born on March 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Marina Johnson of Abbeville.

Avri Marie Cormier

A daughter, Avri Marie Cormier, was born on March 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Cormier, Jr. of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Raisha Beckett.

Magnolia Kate Theall

A daughter, Magnolia Kate Theall was born on March 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Allen Theall of Erath.

The mother is the former Michelle Sinitiere.

Ayzlee Alyssa Faith Harmon

A daughter, Ayzlee Alyssa Faith Harmon, was born on March 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Isis Harmon of Lafayette.

Taylee Jean Fleming

A daughter, Taylee Jean Fleming was born on March 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Fleming of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Brieanna Zabala.

Mazelynn Grace Baldridge

A daughter, Mazelynn Grace Baldridge was born on March 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mya Baldridge of Abbeville.

Gunnar Michael Harrington & Grayson Michael Harrington

Twin sons, Gunnar Michael Harrington and Grayson Michael Harrington, were born on March 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kari Richeaux and Grady Harrington of Kaplan.

Addison Marie Sonnier

A daughter, Addison Marie Sonnier, was born on March 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Shilia Sonnier of Erath.

I’Lyn Reign Moore

A daughter, I’Lyn Reign Moore, was born on March 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Jakeria Moore of Abbeville.

Cohen James Dugas

A son, Cohen James Dugas, was born on March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Dugas of Erath.

The mother is the former Kelsey Morvant.

Ruthie Ann Dennies

A daughter, Ruthie Ann Dennies was born on March 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Jenson Dennies of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Lacy Miller.

Autumn Sarai Vincent

A daughter, Autumn Sarai Vincent, was born on March 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Brittany Plowden and Shane Vincent of Abbeville.

Everlynn Grace Davidson

A daughter, Everlynn Grace Davidson, was born on March 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Paitlon Ertan and Gavin Davidson of Rayne.

Gracie Louise Clark

A daughter, Gracie Louise Clark, was born on March 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Clark of Maurice.

The mother is the former Lauren Broussard.

Eli Joseph Toups

A son, Eli Joseph Toups was born on April 3, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Alexander Toups of Erath.

The mother is the former Ashley Renee Savoy.

Au’bree Osean Lenae Thibeaux

A daughter, Au’bree Osean Lenae Thibeaux was born on April 13, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Charles Thibeaux Jr. of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Bianca Nicole Prejean.

Khiyonne’ Jonaii Rashae Powell

A daughter, Khiyonne’ Jonaii Rashae Powell, was born on April 14, 2020, at Abbeville General to Brionne Cha’nifyah Harrison of Abbeville and Jacobe Jacob Powell of Maurice.

Railene Noelle Levine

A daughter, Railene Noelle Levine was born on April 10, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Paul Levine II of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Roxanne Rochelle Leblanc.