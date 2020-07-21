Baby Announcements for July 19

Khalil Kameron Mason

A son, Khalil Kameron Mason, was born Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Abbeville General to Amanda Marie Morrison and Roy Walker Mason of Abbeville.

Asher Chase Stephens

A son, Asher Chase Stephens, was born Monday, July 13, 2020, at Abbeville General to Victoria Samantha Theall and Timothy Chase Stephens of Erath.

Kaison Reece Moore

A son, Kaison Reece Moore, was born Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Abbeville General to Ramona Rae Coleman and Kerry Lashane Moore of Abbeville.