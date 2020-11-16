Birth Announcements for Nov. 15

Ryane Kate Hebert

A daughter, Ryane Kate Hebert, was born on October 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Chalice Hebert and Kevin Hebert of Erath.

Weston Ares Romero

A son, Weston Ares Romero, was born on October 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Romero of Abbeville. The mother is the former Amber Frederick.

Zander Dale Harrington

A son, Zander Dale Harrington, was born on October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Trey Harrington of Kaplan. The mother is the former Megan Abshire.

Zoey Faye Greene

A daughter, Zoey Faye Greene, was born on October 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Greene of Kaplan. The mother is the former Blair Bella.

Eben James Roy

A son, Eben James Roy, was born on October 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Ethan Roy of Youngsville. The mother is the former Anne Mouton.

Iselle Marie Rodriguez

A daughter, Iselle Marie Rodriguez, was born on October 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Ceirra Rodriguez of Abbeville.

Bryson Tyler Savoy

A son, Bryson Tyler Savoy, was born on October 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. William Savoy, Jr. of Kaplan. The mother is the former Lara Shaffer.

Channing Grace Trahan

A daughter, Channing Grace Trahan, was born on October 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Courtney Trahan of Maurice. The mother is the former Haley Gallet.

Blakely Rose Suire

A daughter, Blakely Rose Suire, was born on October 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Heidi Suire of Lafayette.

Catherine Claire Meaux

A daughter, Catherin Claire Meaux, was born on October 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Meaux of Abbeville. The mother is the former Macy Nicole Gautreaux.

Mia Claire Rideaux

A daughter, Mia Claire Rideaux, was born on October 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Blair Rideaux of Abbeville.

Isaiah Marcos Corner

A son, Isaiah Marcos Corner, was born on October 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Chantelle Nunez and John Corner, III of Crowley.

Dreamie Donnell Jackson

A daughter, Dreamie Donnell Jackson, was born on November 4, 2020, at Abbeville General to Jazzie Rhaye Daigle and Deddrick Donnell Jackson of Delcambre.