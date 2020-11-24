Birth Announcements for Nov. 22

Liam Thomas Primeaux

A son, Liam Thomas Primeaux, was born on October 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Childrens Hospital to Cierra Quibodeaux and Brody Primeaux of Kaplan.

Abigail Ann Monceaux

A daughter, Abigail Ann Monceaux, was born on October 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Monceaux, III of Youngsville. The mother is the former Brandi Landry.

Ahna Grace Viator

A daughter, Ahna Grace Viator, was born on November 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Viator of Erath. The mother is the former Chelsi Erwin.

Lincoln Andrew Broussard & Lucas Matthew Broussard

Twin sons, Lincoln Andrew Broussard and Lucas Matthew Broussard, was born on November 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Broussard of Abbeville. The mother is the former Melanie Breaux.

Arenzi Ja’mia Marie Bryant

A daughter, Arenzi Ja’mia Marie Bryant, was born on November 5, 2020 at Abbeville General to Barbara Sherell Bryant and Allen James Pillette of Abbeville.

Jasper Anthony Hanks

A son, Jasper Anthony Hanks, was born on November 6, 2020 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Christopher Hanks of Abbeville. The mother is the former Tiffany Ann Morvant.

Graham Alexander Miller

A son, Graham Alexander Miller, was born on November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Alexia Dozier and John Miller, Jr. of Duson.

Adrian Jude Gaspard

A son, Adrian Jude Gaspard, was born on November 10, 2020 at Abbeville General to Crystal Renee Gaspard of Abbeville.

Melva Ann Sereal

A daughter, Melva Ann Sereal, was born on November 12, 2020 at Abbeville General to Mary Louise Vallien and Jericho Emmanuel Sereal of Abbeville.

Ro’mauni Skye Harris

A daughter, Ro’mauni Skye Harris, was born on November 13, 2020 at Abbeville General to Precious Shawntrell Harris of Abbeville.

Saige Elizabeth Abshire

A daughter, Saige Elizabeth Abshire, was born on November 17, 2020 at Abbeville General to Katelyn Saige Pharris and Derrick Bob Abshire of Gueydan.

Guyron Lee Brailey

A son, Guyron Lee Brailey, was born on November 18, 2020 at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Roland Charles Brailey of Abbeville. The mother is the former Amanda Rene Benoit.