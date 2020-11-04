Abbeville Garden Club holds October meeting

The Abbeville Garden Club met at the LSU Ag Center Meeting Room in Abbeville on Monday, October 19, 2020. Hostess for the event was Susie Ledet. Co-hostesses were Odile Segrest and Karen Hoyt. Club President Marietta Clark presided over the meeting.

Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners and Abbeville Garden Club members Jeanell Duhon and Denise Files were the program speakers. The focus of the program was “Daylilies”. The presentation included information on the care of daylilies and the proper techniques for propagating daylilies.

The business meeting included reports and announcements concerning various AGC projects centered on the Club Motto: “Working Together for Community Beauty”. Ways and Means Chairman Liz Gremillion reported on the progress the AGC Annual Pansy Sale to be held November 20-21, 2020 at Magdalen Square. Gremillion also reported that the Abbeville Garden Club Garden Tour is scheduled for May 16, 2021. Funds from these projects are used for educational and beautification projects throughout our community. The Vermilion Parish Recycling Program was discussed along with the Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The next regular AGC meeting will take place on November 16, 2020, at the LSU Ag Center.

Abbeville Garden Club members pictured left to right are co-hostess Odile Segrest, Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners Denise Files and Jeanell Duhon, hostess Susie Ledet and co-hostess Karen Hoyt.

Abbeville Garden Club is an affiliate of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc., District III.