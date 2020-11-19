Nicole Toups named the Erath Middle Teacher of the Year

Nicole Toups was recently named the Erath Middle Teacher of the Year!

She has been teaching in Vermilion Parish for 24 years, 18 of which have been in Erath. (2 years at Dozier Elementary, 16 at Erath Middle School). She also taught several years at Eaton Park Elementary.

She is married to John Toups; and they have three children Alec, Jack, and Julia Toups. Nicole is the daughter of Tommy and Rachel Picard and Marcus and Melanie Hebert.