Article Image Alt Text

Seventh Ward Elementary honors Alex Chavez as Student of the Year

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 8:32am

Alex Chavez was selected as 5th Grade “Student of the Year” at Seventh Ward Elementary. Components of the selection process included: student grade point average, LEAP scores, and an interview. He is a model student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership, and a positive attitude. Alex Chavez is the son of Isidro Chavez and Alejandra Martinez. Pictured with Alex are Maxine Dartez--counselor, Kacie Creasman--teacher, Melissa Romero--Teacher and Principal Marlene Primeaux.

