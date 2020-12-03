Seventh Ward Elementary honors Alex Chavez as Student of the Year

Alex Chavez was selected as 5th Grade “Student of the Year” at Seventh Ward Elementary. Components of the selection process included: student grade point average, LEAP scores, and an interview. He is a model student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership, and a positive attitude. Alex Chavez is the son of Isidro Chavez and Alejandra Martinez. Pictured with Alex are Maxine Dartez--counselor, Kacie Creasman--teacher, Melissa Romero--Teacher and Principal Marlene Primeaux.