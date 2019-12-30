Emily Claire Delcambre & Brennan James Gallet Tie the Knot!

Emily Claire Delcambre of Erath, LA and Brennan James Gallet of Abbeville, LA were married in a 6:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. Father Louie Richard and Father Neil Pettit officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Delcambre of Erath, Louisiana and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Baudoin of Erath, LA and Ms. Dolly Delcambre and the late Daniel Delcambre of Delcambre, LA. She is a 2015 graduate of Erath High School and a recent graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Gallet of Abbeville, Louisiana and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Freddy Dubois of Abbeville, LA and Mr. and Mrs. James Charles (JC) Gallet of Youngsville, LA. He is a 2014 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of UL Lafayette with a Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering. He is currently employed by Quality Companies.

The bride wore a Maggie Sottero design from Town & Country Bridal. The gown is a classic mermaid silhouette with a strapless sweetheart neckline that is highlighted under a delicate jeweled bolero. The timeless Silk Mikado is accented by Swarovski cyrstal buttons that extend down the train that is framed with a cathedral lace veil.

The bride carried a bouquet of silver dollar and cedar with Playa Blanca, Ohara, and cream majolica roses.

Camille Floyd, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Alexis Lipari, friend of the bride, Raleigh Toups, friend of the bride, Caitlin Domingues, friend of the bride, Olivia Borel, cousin of the bride, Emily Gallet, sister of the groom, Anne-Catherine Gallet, sister of the groom and McKenzie Boudreaux, friend of the bride. Aubrey Boudreaux, godchild of the bride served as junior bridesmaid.

The bridesmaids wore elegant ruby floor length dresses and carried one large open cream Ohara garden rose with privet berries, cedar and silver dollar.

Leighton Bergeron, daughter of Alexis Lipari and Alex Bergeron served as flower girl. She wore a long off-white handmade dress with a flower crown made of cedar, privet berries and eucalyptus. She also carried a floral wreath.

Jordan McCoy, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Wes Meaux, friend of the groom, Drake Broussard, friend of the groom, Clay LeBlanc, friend of the groom, Shay Laporte, friend of the groom, Connor Menard friend of the groom, Jacob David, friend of the groom and

Dax Boudreaux, friend of the groom. Brother of the groom, Brandt Gallet, served as junior groomsmen.

Ushers included all cousins of the groom, Matthew Fontenot, Andre Picard, and Jean-Paul Picard.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Tommy Guidry, Organist, Jared Gray, Trumpet, Emil Ivanov, Violin and Vocalist Wayne Hebert.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Magdalen Place in Abbeville, LA.

After a wedding trip to Barbados, the couple will reside in Abbeville, Louisiana.