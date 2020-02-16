Keisha Suire and Ryan Dugas to be married

Miss Keisha Renee’ Suire of Erath and Mr. Ryan Thomas Dugas of New Iberia are announcing their engagement and forth coming marriage.

Their wedding will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath officiated by Fr. Andre Metrejean.

Keisha is the daughter of Lisa Trahan, spouse of Damian Trahan and Matthew Suire, spouse of Bridget Suire. She is the second to youngest of four children. Her siblings are Jacquelyn Suire, Mattalyn Suire Luquette and the late Brandy Suire Landry. Her maternal grandparents are Earl L. Frederick and Helen Morvant Frederick of Erath and the late Andrew Trahan Sr. and Mary Trahan of Erath. Her paternal grandparents are the late Francis and Rita Suire of Abbeville. The future bride is a 2010 graduate of Erath High School and a 2014 graduate of Louisiana State University at Eunice for nursing and is currently employed by Lafayette General Health.

Ryan is the son of Tommy and Anne Dugas of New Iberia. He is the younger brother of Desiree Dugas Firmin. His maternal grandparents are the late Hewitt Theriot & Evelyn Hymel Theriot of New Iberia. His paternal grandparents are the late Daniel Dugas & Genevieve Broussard Dugas of New Iberia. Ryan is a 2010 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and a 2015 Graduate of University of Louisiana Lafayette and is self-employed as a property developer and commercial construction specialist.