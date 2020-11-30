Miss Haley Marie Baudoin becomes Mrs. Zachary Andrew Prejean

Haley Marie Baudoin of Abbeville, LA and Zachary Andrew Prejean of Carencro, LA were united in a nuptial ceremony on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville, LA. Father Donald Bernard officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Stacie Baudoin of Abbeville, LA and the granddaughter of Robert and Bobbie Gooch of Abbeville, LA, the late Otto Baudoin and the late Ruby Baudoin of Abbeville, LA.

She is a 2015 graduate of Abbeville High School and a 2018 graduate of LSU at Eunice with a Radiologic Technologist degree. She is currently employed by Our Lady of Lourdes.

The groom is the son of Rickey and Kelly Leger of Carencro, LA and Steven and Rachel Prejean of Carencro, LA and is the grandson of the late Eric Joseph Prejean, Jr. and the late Jean Foreman Prejean of Carencro, LA, Brenda Dupre and the late Carl Guidry of Opelousas, LA, Evelyn Credeur and the late Joseph Credeur of Duson, LA and the late Eby Leger and the late Versie Leger of Church Point, LA.

He is a 2010 graduate of Acadiana High School in Scott, LA and a 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in History degree. He is currently employed with Super One Foods.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an elegant ivory and nude fit and flare gown by Fiore Couture. The lace gown was accented by a V-neckline as well as embroidery throughout. A cathedral train and covered buttons complimented the gown nicely. The bride wore a knee-length ivory veil with delicate beading outlining the veil.

The hand-tied bouquet combines antique beige peonies, lavender scabiosa, ivory roses, lavender, lambs ear greenery and silver dollar eucalyptus.

Serving as Matron of Honor was Tara Lattier, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids included Chelsea Baudoin, Tobi Baudoin, sisters of the bride, Kathryn Leger, sister of the groom and Rida Prejean, Godchild of the groom. They wore varying styles of emerald color dresses from Tulle and Chantilly.

Nick Montz and Trevor O’Brien, both friends of the groom, attended as Best Men. Groomsmen included Quinton Richard, Zachary Lemoine and Bryce Sarradet, all friends of the groom, and Caleb Prejean, brother of the groom.

Ushers for the ceremony were Blake Searle and Ben Moore, both friends of the groom.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Organise Tommy Guidry.

Preceding the ceremony, a rehearsal dinner was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 and Riverfront Banquet room, hosted by the groom’s family.

A formal reception was held immediately following the ceremony at L’Eglise.

After a wedding trip to New Orleans with a delayed honeymoon to follow, the couple plan to reside in Carencro, LA.