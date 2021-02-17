Miss Lena Issa becomes Mrs. Ty Broussard

Miss Lena Michelle Issa and Mr. Ty Michael Broussard, both of Henry, were united in marriage at St. John Catholic Church in Henry, Louisiana, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Father Manny Hernandez officiated the 6:30 p.m. wedding ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Hassan Issa of Lafayette and Tonya and Brian Goutierrez of Abbeville, Louisiana. Her grandparents are Halima Issa and the late Kassen Issa of Lebanon and Dona Meaux and the late Aveneal Meaux of Erath.

The groom is the son of Chad and Yvette Broussard of Erath and Hope and Matthew Cleveland of Abbeville, Louisiana. His grandparents are Bradley and Neila Broussard of Henry and Russell and Bonnie Leleux of Abbeville, Louisiana.

Jennifer Parker organist and Natial d’Augereau as vocalist, provided the ceremonial music. Readers for the ceremony were Lori Frederick, aunt and Godmother of the groom; and Kassidy Cunningham, cousin of the bride.

Escorted by her father, the bride was stunning in her gown featuring a lace bodice with an illusion neckline and straight skirt. The fabric is a beautiful ivory jersey. The back had more illusion tulle with lace appliques and covered buttons. She wore a cathedral length veil, trimmed with lace appliques coordinating with her gown. The bride carried a garden bouquet of eucalyptus, and mixture of Blanca roses and pink Geraldine roses wrapped with white ribbon. In her bouquet was a handkerchief given to the groom, by his Godmother, the late Shannon B. Campbell, for his future bride and along with bride’s birthstone rosary was a picture charm of her late grandfather, Aveneal Meaux.

Kenzie G. Dent, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids for the ceremony were Courtney B. Bernard, sister of the groom; Taylor E. Broussard, sister of the groom; Kaylee W. Broussard, friend of the bride; Bailey S. Broussard, friend of the bride; Brye L. Romero, friend of the bride and groom; Haley L. Broussard, friend of the bride and groom; Alexandra Campos, friend of the bride and groom; Anne Renee Meaux, cousin of the groom. Serving as Junior bridesmaid was Ahni Frederick, cousin and Godchild of the groom. The bridesmaids wore floor length, cameo colored dresses, each unique to their own style preference. They each carried a bouquet of cream color roses and assorted greenery. The flower girl, Riley d’Augereau, niece and Godchild of the bride carried a wooded ring accented with cream and blush colored roses and eucalyptus.

Jake Dever, friend of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included Logan Issa, brother of the bride; Trey d’Augereau, brother of the bride; Dason Bernard, brother-in-law of the groom; Jason Romero, friend of the bride and groom; Tyler Broussard, friend of the bride and groom; Desmond Trahan, cousin of the groom; Coy Clostio, friend of the groom; Coy Broussard, brother of the groom. Serving as Junior Groomsmen was Coty Broussard, brother and Godchild of the groom. Jarrod Lange, friend of the groom, served as usher. Ring bearers for the ceremony were Owen and Harrison d’Augereau, nephews of the bride.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the reception was held at Black’s in Abbeville, LA.

A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the parents of bride and groom, took place on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Riverfront Banquet Room.

Lena is a 2014 graduate of Erath High School and a 2019 graduate from ULL. She is currently employed with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as an RN in the Emergency Department.

Ty is a 2012 Erath High School graduate. He currently works as a pipeline welder.

After their return from their wedding trip to the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Henry, Louisiana.