Mrs. Kenneth "Bubba" Broussard, Jr.

Miss Lindsay Hargrave becomes Mrs. Kenneth "Bubba" Broussard, Jr.

Mon, 02/22/2021 - 10:23am
The couple plan to exchange vows at the Erath Community Building in Erath, Louisiana

Lindsay Hargrave of Abbeville, LA and Kenneth “Bubba” Broussard, Jr. of Abbeville, LA, were united in marriage on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Erath Community Building in Erath, LA. Eric Toups, Justice of the Peace, officiated the 6 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Gretta Caillouet.
The groom is the son of Kenneth James Broussard, Sr. and Terry Broussard.
Serving as Maid of Honor was Kristin Broussard. Bridesmaids included Rachel Hebert, Kimberly Connor, Wendy Nuiger, Tori Dubois, Nicole Bourque, Rylee Vincent and Kristen Romero. Autumn Connor attended as flower girl.
Lee Mire attended as Best Man. Groomsmen included Gage Stelly, Toby Stelly, Chad Vincent, Cory Bourque, Cameron Libersat and Matt Bowen. Tucker Broussard attended as Ring Bearer.

