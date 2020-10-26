Miss Macie Elizabeth Landry will become Mrs. Justin Gerald LeBlanc

Mrs. Myra Collins Hebert and Mr. Andrew Landry announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Macie Elizabeth Landry of Delcambre to Justin Gerald LeBlanc of Erath.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dorothy “Dot” and Thomas Collins of Milton and Zella “Petite” and Dudley “Shamie” Landry of Delcambre. She is the youngest of three children whose siblings are Andre’ Landry and Megan Landry-Lalande.

The prospective groom is the son of Ms. Linda Breaux of Erath and Mr. Jerry LeBlanc of Erath. He is the grandson of Ms. Shirley Primeaux of St. Martinville and Mr. Curtis Joseph Breaux of Crowley and Whitney and Aussian LeBlanc of New Iberia. He is the youngest of three and his siblings are Jeramie LeBlanc and Melissa LeBlanc.

The couple will exchange their vows on October 30, 2020 during an intimate ceremony in St. Martinville, Louisiana officiated by the Honorable Judge Jonathon Perry.