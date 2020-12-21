Richardelle-Begoun united in marriage

Miss Sydney Richardelle of Erath, LA, and Mr. Zachary Begoun of Metarie, LA, were joined in marriage during a ceremony held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA, on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Reverend Andre Melancon officiated the 2 p.m. nuptials. Reverand Melancon was assisted by altar server Mark Atzenhoffer, a friend of the bride and groom.

The bride is the daughter of Darryl and Lisa Richardelle of Erath, LA. Paternal grandparents of the bride are Katherine Richardelle and the late E. J. Richardelle of Cut Off, LA. Maternal grandparents are the late Lloyd and Theresa Comeaux of Erath, LA.

Parents of the groom are Mike and Jackie Begoun of Metarie, LA. Paternal grandparents of the groom are Sherwin Begoun and the late Ina Begoun of Chicago, IL. Maternal grandparents are the late John and Mercedes Randazza of New Orleans, LA.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Neil Simon, trumpeteer, Claire Boudreaux, organist, and the bride’s cousin, Lindsay LeBlanc, who sang “Ave Maria.”

Readings were given by Donna Moore, godmother of the bride and Lori Randazza, godmother of the groom.

Gift bearers were Brenda Hulin, aunt of the bride and Robert Bertucci, godfather of the groom.

Ushers were Joshua Moore and Blythe Hulin, cousins of the bride and Nicholas Bartholomew, family friend of the groom.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a beautiful illusion cutout gown. The sleeves accented this sleek and classy Chardon crepe wedding dress; complete with a bateau neckline and sheath silhouette and finished with rhinestone buttons trailing down the back over the zipper closure. The gown had a custom beading with Swarovski crystal and pearls.

The bride’s ballet length veil of illusion was her “something borrowed” from her godmother and was also worn by the bride’s mom on her wedding day. It was accented with lace appliques and fell from a crown of silk Venice lace.

The bride’s shoes were Michael Kors liv mid-top leather sneakers with gold and rhinestone accents.

The bride’s bouquet had a winter season theme made of ice frosted green sprigs, clusters of natural, white cabbage roses embellished with snow frosted berries and crystals. Inserted into the bouquet were pine cones from the groom’s maternal grandmother, the bride’s maternal grandmother’s rosary and pictures of her late grandparents.

The bride’s “something old” was her handmade christening cap she carried as a hanky. “Something new” was her dress and her “something blue” were her socks.

Danielle Downey, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Kelcie Thomassee, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Annelise de la Houssaye and Holly Duhe’, friends of the bride, Carlee LeBlanc, cousin of the bride, and Alyssa Markowitz, cousin of the groom. Alex Downey and Kenzie Davis, godchildren of the bride, served as flower girls. Kathryn Touchet, cousin of the bride, served as a greeter.

The bridesmaids each wore a David’s Bridal origina, high-neck chiffon bridesmaid dress with a keyhole and a ruched waistline in the color mystic. The flower girls were wearing an off-white dress with a tulle skirt and silk top with flower and pearl embellishments throughout the skirt. They wore Kate Spade gold sequin shoes that matched the bride’s shoes. Bridemsaids and flower girls carried a floral ring decorated with natural white, cabbage roses and frosted green sprigs, berries and crystals.

Rayce Silva, friend of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Eric Begoun and Adam Begoun, brothers of the groom, Jake Ahern and Drew Bourgeois, friends of the groom and Beau Dwoney, brother-in-law of the bride.

The groom, groomsmen, ushers, father of the bride and father of the groom were dressed by Squires Formal Wear in a David Major navy suit paired with a white shirt with cognac brown shoes and greyish blue jewels. The groom wore a cork bowtie made by TVHEAD Company with the center wooden piece in a white wash color, while the groomsmen, ushers, father of the bride, and father of the groom wore cork bowties with the wooden piece in a weathered grey color.

Following the ceremony, the reception was held at LaPatinoire The Rink in Schriever, LA. The venue was decorated by Tapestry Linen and Decor of New Orleans, LA, a company owned by the groom’s aunt.

The wedding cake was designed by Chef Nicole Dugas, family friend of the bride. The groom’s cake table consisted of three cookie cakes each depicting the various Krewes he’s ridden in during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The groom’s table and decor consisted of purple, green, and gold theme to depict his love for Mardi Gras.

The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at Fremin’s Restaurant in Thibodeaux and was decorated by Tapestry Linen and Decor of New Orleans.