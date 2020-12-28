Shelly Renee Libersat and Andre Michael Couvillon to be married

Mr. and Mrs. Tony Libersat of Erath, LA are pleased to announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Shelly Renee Libersat, of Erath, LA to Andre Michael Couvillon of Cow Island, LA.

Shelly, the bride - to - be is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Libersat of Henry, LA and Mr. Hulen Duhon and the late Merelyn Duhon of Maurice, LA.

Shelly is A graduate of Erath High School and a graduate of McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is currently employed by Abbeville General Hospital.

Andre is the son of Ms. Tina Couvillon of Mulvey, LA and Mr. Michael Couvillon of Cow Island, LA. He is the grandson of Mrs. Julia Couvillon and the late Andrew Couvillon of Cow Island, LA and Mrs. Lee Verd Simon and the late Curtis Simon of Mulvey, LA. Andre is a graduate of Kaplan High School and a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He is currently employed by Island Operating Company.

Their wedding is set to take place at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, LA on January 23, 2021.