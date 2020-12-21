Tori Nicole Floris becomes Mrs. Tyler Lane Lege

Miss Tori Nicole Floris of Erath, LA and Mr. Tyler Lane Lege of Pecan Island, LA were joined in marriage during an evening ceremony held at The Manor in St. Martinville, LA, on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Tucker Touchet officiated the 5:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Floris II of Erath, LA. Paternal grandparents of the bride are Mr. and Mrs. Phil Floris Sr. of Erath, LA, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Smith of New Iberia, LA, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Solet, Sr. of Delcambre, LA and Ms. Rebecca Trahan of Erath, LA.

Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Lege of Pecan Island, LA. Grandparents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. James Dalton Lege of Kaplan, LA and the late Mr. and Mrs. Harris Broussard of Pecan Island, LA.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Beau Gautreau with Acadiana DJ Services.

Readings were given by Kayla Broussard, sister of the groom and Allie Floris, mother of the bride.

Ushers for the ceremony were Savannah Floris, Aunt of the bride, Aaden Floris, Cousin of the bride and Breyton Hebert, Brother of the bride.

Escorted by her husband, Phil Floris II and son Greyson Floris, the mother of the bride wore a stunning midnight ball gown with a simple bodice and beautifully detailed skirt with a beaded belt.

The mother of the groom, escorted by her husband Blaine Lege, wore a black sequined dress featuring a V neckline with long sleeves, fitted bodice that flourishes a full length trumpet skirt.

Finally, escorted by her father and grandfather Phil Floris II and Phil Floris Sr., the bride wore a sleek silhouette beaded and pearl V neckline ivory gown, adorned with custom sleeves.

The bride’s beaded fingertip veil, ivory in color, competed her look.

The bride’s hand made cascading bouquet was a variety of navy, white, grey and burgundy flowers with pearl accents. Intertwined in the bouquet was the brides personal rosary.

Allie Floris, Cousin of the bride, attended as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids included Skyler Floris, Aunt of the bride, Leah Hebert, friend of the bride, Taylor Quibodeaux, friend of the bride, Cali Lemaire, friend of the bride and Jon’Vea Stelly, friend of the bride. Ava Claire Floris, Godchild of the bride and groom, served as Flower Girl.

Attendants wore a long sleeved, burgundy sequin dress with a V neckline as they carried a hand tied bouquet of navy, burgundy, grey and white flowers.

Jake Lege, brother of the groom, served as Best Man. Groomsmen included Logan Toups, cousin of the bride, Landan toups, cousin of the bride, Laken Floris, brother of the bride, Brendan McAlister, friend of the groom and Kolby Floris, uncle of the groom.

Aaron Floris, Godchild of the bride and groom, served as Ring Bearer and serving as a mini-usher was Greyson Floris, brother of the bride.

Following the ceremony, the reception was held at The Manor.

After a wedding trip to Colorado, the couple plan to run their business, Top Notch Roofing, LLC and reside in Erath, LA.