Back: Isabelle LeBlanc, Jace Myers, Abigail Lopez, Aly Zumbek, Lindsey Duhon, Cassie Duhon, Kennedy Semien. Front: Alaina Thompson, Gabrielle Hulin, Riley Daly, Gracie Becker, Aani Constantine, Grace Broussard

Back: Zachary LeBlanc, Dane Cessac, Dale Martin, Gavin Rivera, Collin Trahan, Zain Copeland, Drew Hebert. Front: Mason Meaux, Landon Duffell, Dylan Trahan, John Carter, Cade Roy, Brian Gage

King-John Carter
Queen-Aly Zumbek

2nd Maid-Grace Broussard, 1st Maid-Belle LeBlace, Queen-Aly Zumbek, King-John Carter, Prince-Dale Martin, & Duke-Cade Roy

2020 North Vermilion Homecoming Court

Thu, 10/22/2020 - 8:02am

The following students were selected by the student body to represent North Vermilion High School as members of the homecoming courts.
Court presentations and crowning took place on Wednesday, October 21 6:30 p.m. in Patriot Stadium. Aly Zumbek was named Queen and John Carter was named King.
The Patriots will take on the Crowley Gents on Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Kaplan High School Stadium.

