Baby Announcements for Jan. 12

Olivia Claire Blanchard

A daughter, Olivia Claire Blanchard, was born Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Abbeville General to Shaylon Jade Blanchard of Erath.

Ruby Claire Ann Parker

A daughter, Ruby Claire Ann Parker, was born Friday, January 3, 2020, at Abbeville General to Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Ray Parker of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Jennifer Lynn Harris.

Elle Denae Phillips

A daughter, Elle Denae Phillips, was born Monday, December 30, 2019, at Abbeville General to Shameria Jealane Benoit and Trent Derod Phillips of Abbeville.

Liam Greyson Duhon

A son, Liam Greyson Duhon was born Friday, December 20, 2019, at Abbeville General to Raychelle Paige Miller and Hunter Logan Duhon of Abbeville.

Payton Rose Willis

A daughter, Payton Rose Willis, was born Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Abbeville General to Kyla Renea Wilson and Michael Joseph Willis of Abbeville.

Christianna Amy Larae Hall

A daughter, Christianna Amy Larae Hall was born December 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Chrystalan Jackson and Alton Hall, Jr. of Abbeville.

Tycen Jru Moore

A son, Tycen Jru Moore was born December 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Moore, Jr of Lafayette.

The mother is the former Undreon Grogan.

Hazelynn Manuela Paulina Shake

A daughter, Hazelynn Manuela Paulina Shake, was born December 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Shake, Jr of Abbeville.

The mother is the former Tara Lapointe.

Zaydon Anthony Dupuy

A son, Zaydon Anthony Dupuy, was born December 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital to Kyla Hebert and Landon Dupuy of Maurice.