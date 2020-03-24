Baby Announcements for March 22

Joah Mitchell Ditch

A son, Joah Mitchell Ditch, was born March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Ditch of Youngsville. Mrs. Ditch is the former Jayde Mayard.

Kylan Lee Davis

A son, Kylan Lee Davis, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Christiana Sinegal and Lee Davis Jr. of Duson.

Decklin Paul Mouisset

A son, Decklin Paul Mouisset, was born March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Mouisset of Maurice. Mrs. Mouisset is the former Lindsey Duhon.

Jarred Michael Clement, Jr.

A son, Jarred Michael Clement, was born February 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Tyra Adams and Jarred Clement of Abbeville.

Violet Eloise Schexnider

A daughter, Violet Eloise Schexnider, was born February 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Amber Touchet and Jean Schexnider, Jr. of Kaplan.

K’launi Allena Conley

A daughter, K’launi Allena Conley, was born February 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Leslie Conley of Abbeville.

Noah Benjamin Rabassa

A son, Noah Benjamin Rabassa, was born February 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Rabassa of Abbeville. Mrs. Rabassa is the former Brittany Dworshak.

Oasis Grimes Pate

A son, Oasis Grimes Pate, was born Februry 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s Children’s Hospital to Ivy Barras and Ocean Pate of Lafayette.

Sylas Michael Stubblefield

A son, Sylas Michael Stubblefield, was born March 18, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Eric Michael Stubblefield of Erath. Mrs. Stubblefield is the former Erica Toups.

Harmony Brielle Hebert

A daughter, Harmony Brielle Hebert, was born March 18, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. James Peathrow Hebert of Abbeville. Mrs. Hebert is the former Candia Mildred Carrington.

Paxton Roy Wahle

A son, Paxton Roy Wahle, was born March 6, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Taylor Renee Stockwell and Daniel Wahle.

Carson Trey Scott

A son, Carson Trey Scott, March 12, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Jamie Jhanae Scott of Abbeville.

Louella Camille Boutin

A daughter, Louella Camille Boutin, was born March 11, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Kyle Boutin of Kaplan. Mrs. Boutin is the former Nekole Lyn Potter.

Addison Marie Abshire

A daughter, Addison Marie Abshire, was born March 9, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Drake Edmund Abshire of Maurice. Mrs

Alyssa Jade Romero

A daughter, Alyssa Jade Romero, was born March 3, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Angelle Helen Oubre and Justin Joseph Romero of Maurice.

Adeline Grace Trahan

A daughter, Adeline Grace Trahan, was born March 2, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Rainie Marie Landry of Kaplan and Derek Jude Trahan of Abbeville.

Qetsiyah Sonoma Rajani Gray

A daughter, Qetsiyah Sonoma Rajani Gray, was born March 2, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Teala Gray of Abbeville.

Kaezlyn Ariyah Greene

A daughter, Kaesyln Ariyah Greene, was born Februry 28, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital to Sha’quila Shantae of Abbeville.