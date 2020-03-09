JA Jewels: Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville's prom dress project a success

The Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville held its annual “JA Jewels” prom dress service project at Magdalen Place.

Junior and Senior girls of Vermilion Parish were invited by invitation to shop prom essentials in a boutique atmosphere at no cost to their families.

With a total of 60 invitations distributed, 28 were provided with formals, shoes, jewelry and handbags. Once the recipients chose their dress, they were steamed and alterations were provided onsite as well as dry cleaning if needed.

All of the supplies that were provided were at no cost to the ladies and their families. Attendees are always grateful and in “awe” upon entering the event.

The ladies of Junior Auxiliary are grateful to the Sonnier’s of Magdalen Place for offering their beautiful space for the project and Joyce Armentor who joins the ladies for alterations during the event and after.

Having the opportunity to help these young ladies find the perfect dress, shoes, and accessories with no financial worry is phenomenal. We look forward to the event every year.

Learn more about the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville and their mission to render charitable services that are beneficial to the children of Vermilion Parish at www.jaofabbeville.org