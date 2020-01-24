Article Image Alt Text

Seventh Ward students read and earn

Fri, 01/24/2020 - 11:58am

Several students at Seventh Ward Elementary have earned 100 plus A.R. points for the 2019-2020 school year. For their hard work, dedication to reading, and determination at reaching this challenging school goal each student received a “100 A.R. Point Club” shirt that can be worn on Wednesdays. Congratulations to these fifth graders from left to right: Jamison Mouton (119 points), Isabel Mendez (333.6 points), Kilah Ferguson (119.4 points), Caleb Folly (135.8 points) and not pictured third grader, Anthony Summers (149 points).

