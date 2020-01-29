Simon’s celebrate 65 years

Rex and Jane Simon celebrate 65 years of marriage on January 29, 2020. The couple recently celebrated this milestone Anniversary at a luncheon with their five children and their spouses. At that luncheon, they shared stories about how they first met and their early years together. In their six and a half decades of marriage, Rex and Jane have also been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The couple resides in the Maurice area.