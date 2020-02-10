Dozier Elementary student in Erath allegedly left bomb threat note on bus last week

Students and staff of three Erath schools were evacuated Friday because of a bomb threat note written allegedly by a student from Dozier Elementary, according to Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe.

On Monday, the Erath police viewed video from the bus where the note was found and determined it was a student under the age of 10-years-old, who allegedly wrote and left the note.

No criminal charges will be filed against the child because the child was under the age of 10, LaPointe said.

She did not release the name of the student because of the age of the student.

Friday morning, law enforcement was called to Erath after someone located a bomb note on a school bus. Law enforcement was not sure what student wrote the note because the bus drops off students at three different schools, Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searched all three schools in search of a bomb. None was found, and students went back to class by noon.

On Friday, interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme said he would like to thank the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Erath Police Department, and the Mayor of Erath for their assistance in the evacuation of our schools. He would also like to thank the parents for their continued trust and support in our efforts to keep their children safe. Administrators, teachers, staff, and student body followed their school’s emergency plan efficiently and are to be commended.