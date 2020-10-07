Parts of Vermilion Parish now under mandatory evacuation

Parts of Vermilion Parish are now under a mandatory evacuation, as of 1 p.m on Wednesday.

The Police Jury ordered these areas of the parish to be evacuated:

• Pecan Island

• Intracoastal City

• Esther

• Forked Island

• Mouton Cove

• Erath (south of La. 14)

• Delcambre (south of La. 14)

• Gueydan (south of La. 14)

• and low line areas prone to flood and those who live in mobile homes in the parish.

As of noon on Wednesday, Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall near the Cameron and Vermilion Parish border on Friday around 2 p.m.

The winds in Vermilion Parish could reach 80 to 100 miles per hour. The parish is expected to get four to six inches of rain.

Also, parish officials are extremely worried about flooding from a storm surge.

From Forked Island to Delcambre, weather officials predict a storm surge of 8 to 11 feet high. Areas of Henry, Erath, Delcambre, Pecan Island and Forked Island are expected to get a storm surge.

Becky Broussard, the Office of Emergency Preparation for Vermilion Parish, said, “Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and the surge have passed. “

Broussard said if you elect not to evacuate, OEP wants you to write your name, address, social security number, and next of kin on a piece of paper. Place the paper with the information in a Ziploc bag and place the bag in your pocket.

“We are expecting the worse, but praying for the best,” Broussard said.