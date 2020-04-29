Abbeville will lift curfew for adults on May 1; it will remain in effect for unaccompanied minors

​The city of Abbeville will be lifting the mandated curfew due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 1, 2020.

This will be in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies within Vermilion Parish.

A juvenile curfew will still remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all unaccompanied minors. All minors must be accompanied by a guardian or a responsible adult. This curfew will be strictly enforced. Minors going to and from work will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Parents will be held responsible if their minors do not obey the curfew.

Abbeville ​Chief of Police William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.