COVID-19 cases in Vermilion Parish climb to eight

The number of COVID-19 cases jumped from three to eight cases in one day in Vermilion Parish.

For the last few days, Vermilion Parish has had at least three cases and one death. That number jumped to eight cases on Tuesday when the Louisiana Department of Health updated its website, and there is still only one death, in the parish.

The reason for the spike in the parish could be because the COVID-19 test results are just being returned to the patients from last week. However, testing has slowed down at the Abbeville General Clinic in Erath.

On Tuesday, only 11 people were screened and nine of those 11 were tested. On Monday, a total of 16 were screened and 12 tested.

For the last four days of testing at the Erath clinic, 75 were screened, and 52 were tested.

Testing will continue this week.

Statewide numbers

Statewide, as of Tuesday, 5,237 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 239 deaths statewide. The DHH reports 60 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases.

Cameron Parish, Vermilion Parish’s neighbor, has yet to have one positive test for the virus.

Orleans Parish still leads the state with 1,834 cases and 101 deaths. Jefferson Parish has 1,119 cases and 57 deaths. Lafayette Parish has 118 cases and only one death.

Acadia Parish has 38 cases, while Iberia Parish has 36 cases.

Statewide, out of the 5,237 cases, 20 percent of those cases are between the ages of 50 and 59, and in that age range, 35 people have died.

Out of the 5,237 cases, 1,792 patients were 60-years-old or older, and in that age range, 182 have died.

Bottom line, 55 percent of those who have COVID-19 in Louisiana are 50 years old or older.