Drive-thru testing offered in Vermilion Parish
Vermilion Parish will offer no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing to parish residents during June and July. The testing is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Vermilion Parish Police Jury and Louisiana National Guard.
Testing will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the following dates:
Friday, June 19
Maurice City Park
East Lafayette Street
Maurice
Monday, June 22
Old Abbeville Health Unit
401 S. St Charles Street
Abbeville
Friday, June 26
AA Comeaux Park
301 AA Comeaux Road
Abbeville
Monday, June 29
Old E Broussard School
17126 Paul Road
Abbeville
Thursday, July 2
LSU Ag Center Parking Lot
1105 West Port Street
Abbeville
Monday, July 6
East Marie Clement Park
900 East 5th Street
Kaplan
Thursday, July 9
Gueydan Civic Center
901 Wilkerson Street
Gueydan