Gov. Edwards signs Proclamation moving Louisiana's elections back several weeks

BATON ROUGE — Today, at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State, Gov. John Bel Edwards has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The Governor originally moved the elections on March 13.

The June 20, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election in Louisiana is hereby rescheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The July 25, 2020 election is hereby rescheduled for August 15, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.