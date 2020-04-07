Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 Updates for April 7

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of COVID-19 positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on April 7, the Department reported 1,417 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 16,284 positive cases.

Hospitalization

Hospitalization information reported to the Department of Health yesterday was incomplete. 1,809 hospitalizations were reported yesterday but that number should have been 1,981 hospitalizations. The number of patients requiring ventilation yesterday should have been 552, which is lower than what was reported yesterday.

Today, a total of 1,996 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized; of those, 519 patients require ventilation.

Information on available hospital beds, ICU beds and hospital vents is on the LDH dashboard.

“Hospitals across the state continue to do incredible work to aggressively treat COVID-19 patients. Physicians are using innovative treatments and practices to minimize the time patients spend on ventilators and reduce the length of hospitalization for patients,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health. “We remain grateful for our health care heroes in every region of our state.”

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 70 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total to 582 deaths. Deaths are listed on the LDH dashboard by parish under the by parish tab and information by age can be found on the by age tab.

Yesterday, additional information was added to the LDH website to share a breakdown of deaths by race and underlying conditions by percentage.