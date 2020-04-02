Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS scam targeting COVID-19 stimulus checks

Scams are popping up as people try to take advantage of other amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Drew David would like to inform the public of a scam which has criminals posing as the IRS.

“With the recent passage of the stimulus package pertaining to COVID-19,” David said, “several people will be receiving checks by mail or direct deposit in the near future. Sadly there is a criminal element already poised to hurt people at the most vulnerable time of their lives.”

The scammers are posing as IRS agents and contacting the public by phone or email informing them that their personal and bank information is needed so their Stimulus Check can be direct deposited.

David states that “the IRS has all of your pertinent information already so there is no need for them to contact you in this way.” If anyone receives such a call or email please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and report it. David continues, “the communities’ safety is of the utmost importance to us and we remain dedicated to protecting and serving you 24/7.”