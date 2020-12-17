‘A’ Grade: For Abbeville General’s safety performance

Abbeville General was awarded an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Abbeville General’s achievements, protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“We work hard to prevent infections, double check medications and keep patients free from harm,” commented Brittany Thibodeaux, RN, BSN, CPSO, Chief Quality Officer/Patient Safety Officer at Abbeville General.

“Safety is a big concern in hospitals across the country, and this is why we are so proud that Abbeville General earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for being one of the safest hospitals in America. We provide access to SAFE Quality Care Close to Home!”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Abbeville General. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Abbeville General was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see [Abbeville General’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of

patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About Abbeville General

Abbeville General Hospital opened its doors to the citizens of Vermilion Parish and surrounding areas in February 1966 as a community based, non-profit healthcare provider. After numerous expansions, renovations, and modernization projects, Abbeville General continues to provide quality healthcare services on the same site that was dedicated to the purpose in 1966. Today, Abbeville General is a 60-bed acute care hospital committed to providing quality healthcare to the community and surrounding areas. The facility is modern, completely equipped and staffed to provide their patients with a full spectrum of modern technology, procedures and treatments, as well as comprehensive specialized care. Abbeville General is fully licensed and accredited and meets all requirements of the State of Louisiana and the Joint Commission. The mission of Abbeville General is to provide Access to Quality Care Close to Home!