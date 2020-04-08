‘I just love to help’: Duhon making, giving masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Many people are looking for ways to occupy an unprecedented amount of downtime.

Dee Duhon of Abbeville is using her time, and her abilities, to help others during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Duhon is sewing masks that she is giving to people who are continuing to work in essential businesses.

Duhon has created masks she has given to employees at B’s Wild Wings, members of the Kaplan Volunteer Fire Department and people at stores.

“I am giving them to anyone who needs them,” Duhon said. “I made one for a little girl I met at a store in Erath. Her mother asked if I could make her one. I had never made one for a child, but I made her one.”

Duhon is making masks for members of her family, too. Duhon estimates she has made around 25 since efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 ramped-up a couple of weeks ago.

“It doesn’t take me that long to make them,” Duhon said. “I made my own pattern.”

Now, Duhon’s drive to do this is simply following a pattern she has had all of her life.

“I just always want to help people,” Duhon said. “It broke my heart to see people who needed masks and didn’t have any. It’s a bad situation, and I had a lot of material.

“I will make masks for anyone who needs one.”

Duhon is abiding by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home-order, which has been extended through April 30, to help keep herself and her family members safe. Still, Duhon is ready for the day when things return to normal.

“I do listen to Mass every day,” Duhon said, “but I am ready to be able to go back to church.”

Making masks has been somewhat therapeutic. Ultimately, it’s about helping.

“I’m just trying to help any way that I can,” Duhon said. “I wish I could be at the hospital helping all of those people.

“I just love to help.”