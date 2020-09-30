‘Walls of Wonder’: Vermilion Arts Council hopes to inspire with project

The Vermilion Arts Council of Abbeville is creating a new community mural program entitled: “Walls of Wonder.”

Walls of Wonder hopes to be a creative outlet for kids and teens in Abbeville, especially those who walk through their neighborhoods day after day. Walls of Wonder hopes to line the streets of Abbeville with murals that will inspire community pride and uplift and beautify blighted landscapes, according to the Vermilion Arts Council’s Megan Bertrand.

Bertrand said the Vermilion Arts Council is hoping the program will encourage volunteerism and investment in neighborhoods through art, serve as an outlet of creative expression, work with community leaders, and help bring about positive change in the community.

“In order to bring this program to the neighborhoods of Abbeville, the VAC needs community support,” Bertand said. “We will need sponsors, collaborators, donations, media support and

funding for individual mural projects. Our vision is to create a variety of murals in targeted neighborhoods, that will not only support local artists and businesses financially, but create opportunities for volunteering, community painting, and youth centered projects.

“These murals will be conceptualized, designed and painted by members of the communities they will be representing.”

Bertrand said the Vermilion Arts Council has already secured two artists for our first Walls of Wonder mural.

“We are excited to announce will be located at the Christian Service Center Café on Chevis Street,” Bertrand said.

All murals will be organized and sponsored through the Vermilion Arts Council.

If you are interested in helping the VAC bring Walls of Wonder to life, please contact us at vermilionartscouncil@gmail.com.