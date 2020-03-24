2ND CORONAVIRUS CASE IN ACADIA Parish

FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL

CROWLEY — Acadia Parish reported its second positive case of coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The first was reported Saturday evening.

Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of coronavirus cases in the world, Gov. John Bel Edwards said as he issued a “Stay at Home” order during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The directive went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday

The state has the third-highest number of cases per capita in the country — behind New York and Washington, Edwards said. within a week, Louisiana has gone from reporting fewer than 100 cases to 1,172 cases in 41 of the state’s 64 parishes as of noon Monday.

To date, 34 deaths have been attributed to coronavirus in the state.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Tim Monceaux assured cicizens that the operations of city government will continue.

“As your Mayor, I want to express to you my concern for your well-being. We must, and will, get through this coronavirus pandemic if we all act responsibly,” Monceaux said. “I also want to assure you that I remain in constant communication with the Acadia Parish OEP ( Office of Emergency Preparedness), police jury, sheriff, chief of police, and our first responders.”

Monceaux said that, as orders and recommendations are handed down by the governor’s office and the OEP, he will make the appropriate declarations for the city and will keep the citizens informed through the media.

“Please be aware that our city hall, Rice Festival Building and MLK Center are closed to the public until further notice. City services continue to be provided and the functions of city government continue to operate,” Monceaux said. “We will communicate and conduct business from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, via U.S. mail, e-mail and phone.

“The departments of street, public works and wastewater continue to operate, practicing the safe methods and social distancing recommended by the CDC.”

The mayor urged citizens not to hesitate to reach out to him at city hall by calling 783-0824 and reminded that a mailbox has been set up at the front doors of city hall for those who wish to drop off written communications. The mail box is checked hourly.

In his Sunday address, Edwards noted, “In Louisiana, we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough,” Edwards said. “As our number of cases continue to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. I am implementing this measure to help prevent you from becoming infected or infecting someone else.

“People can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential. If you have to go out, make sure you practice social distancing measures and keep 6 feet between you and the people around you.

“People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors.”

The order is set to expire at the end of the night on Sunday, April 12. The governor will re-evaluate the need for the statewide Stay at Home order and other mitigation measures currently in place to determine if they need to be extended beyond April 12.

For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:

• All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.

• All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.

• All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.

• Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.

• Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

• Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard reported that there is no citywide curfew in place but he and the Crowley officials are asking everyone to abide by the governor’s stay-at-home order and to limit themselves to only essential traveling