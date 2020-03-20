Abbeville Chief of Police announces curfew for unaccompanied minors
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Abbeville is implementing a curfew for unaccompanied minors within the city.
Beginning Sunday, March 22, , an enforced curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice for all unaccompanied minors. All minors must be accompanied by a guardian or a responsible adult. This curfew will be strictly enforced. Minors going to and from work will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Parents will be held responsible if their minors do not obey the curfew.
Chief William Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.