Abbeville library opens with limited services

The Vermilion Parish Library is happy to announce that it will reopen on Monday, May 18.

The reopening will come with limited service.

All branches of the Vermilion Parish Library will go back to their regular scheduled hours of operation. In the Phase 1 plan we will be offering limited services to our patrons.

The services are listed below”

Phase 1

• Drive up and curbside service starts, no printing, copying, faxing or scanning services will be available.

• At opening we will be offering drive up and curbside service to patrons.

• Please wait to be called before driving to any branch to pick up a requested book.

• Curbside delivery will be a no contact delivery, so please coordinate a time with your local branch to pick up your books on the cart located outside the front door.

• All materials will be quarantined for a period of 3 days. (they will still show checked out on your account until the 3 day period is over)

• Staff will be required to wear masks and gloves while working with the public.

• All materials will be returned in the book drop so they can be properly quarantined.

• We will continue to be a fine free facility until we are able to get back into our normal operating routine.

If you have any questions please email suetrahan@vermilion.lib.la.us or call 337-893-2674(starting Monday, May 18, 2020)

