Abbeville Police continuing investigation of Monday’s threat at Abbeville High

On March 9, at approximately 12:43 p.m., officers from the Abbeville Police Department received information of a threat made against Abbeville High School.

​Officers immediately took action, securing the school. Officers worked with school officials, Vermilion Parish School Board Superintendent Brad Prudhomme, Vermilion Parish School Board Staff, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and K9 handlers from LA K9 to assure that all of the children and school staff were able to safely leave the school.

​An investigation is being conducted by the detective division of the Abbeville Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time. The details of the threat are not being released.

Abbeville Chief of Police William Spearman would like to commend his officers for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department.

​Chief Spearman would also like to remind all of the citizens that we are there, 24 hours a day, to serve you. We encourage all of our citizens to stay vigilant and contact us if you need. In addition to dialing 911, you can contact us at 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.