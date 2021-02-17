Abbeville Police investigating Feb. 16 homicide

Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the city.

On Feb. 16, at approximately 5:20 p.m. officers of the Abbeville Police Department responded to a “Shots Fired” complaint on Green Street near its intersection with South Lamar Street.

Upon officers arriving on scene, the observed a male victim who suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The detective division of the Abbeville Police Department are actively investigating this homicide. No details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.

​The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page @ www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.